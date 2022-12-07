Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.00 million-$381.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.37 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.60-$10.75 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. 297,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

