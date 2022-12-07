Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 3,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.