Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.35). 81,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 159,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.19).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £535.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,261.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 570.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.62.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Insider Activity

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

In other news, insider Wee-Li Hee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($36,215.10).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

