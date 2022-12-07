PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 435.80 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 455.80 ($5.56). 702,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 729,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464.80 ($5.67).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.44) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 600 ($7.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

PageGroup Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 911.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 437.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 430.83.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

