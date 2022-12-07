Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Stock analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.50.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

Shares of PANDY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 4,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

