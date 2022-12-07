Pax Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $939.76 million and $1.29 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001218 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012991 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
