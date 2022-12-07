PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,402,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 12,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

