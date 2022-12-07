PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,402,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
AXSM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 12,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
