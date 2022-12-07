PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.25. 2,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,558. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.27.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

