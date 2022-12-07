PDT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 179,851 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Golden Ocean Group worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 35,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,594. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.07%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

