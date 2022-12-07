PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Century Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.73. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

