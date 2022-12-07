PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of C3.ai worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in C3.ai by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 45,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,782. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639 in the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

