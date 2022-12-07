PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

SSD traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

