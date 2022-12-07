PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wayfair by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,585 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 32,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,838. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $240.07.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

