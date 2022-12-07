PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 378,940 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 150,716 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $211,002.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,442,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 38,742 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $41,066.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,828,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 150,716 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $211,002.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,442,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 553,852 shares of company stock valued at $625,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

