Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $126.03 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

