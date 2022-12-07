PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 473,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,498,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after purchasing an additional 111,356 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.49. 97,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,157. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

