Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 426,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,813,690. The company has a market cap of $283.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

