PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
PhenixFIN Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFXNL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. PhenixFIN has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.
PhenixFIN Company Profile
