PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFXNL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. PhenixFIN has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

