Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 198,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,352. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

