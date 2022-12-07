Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $103,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.15. 50,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,352. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

