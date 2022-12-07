PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 436,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,953. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.