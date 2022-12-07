Pirate Chain 1-Day Volume Hits $97,246.76 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 2% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $64.83 million and $97,246.76 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00259068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00086159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059596 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,828,767 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

