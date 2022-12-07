Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 190,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,511,331 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Plains GP Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

