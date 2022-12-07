Plexus (LON:POS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 115000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

Plexus Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.70.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

