Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.29. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $877.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,770,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

