Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 226,158 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 145.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,158 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $25,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Elastic by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

ESTC stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,960. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

