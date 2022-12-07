Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 29,571 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Alaska Air Group worth $33,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 275,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 520,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 108,410 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,702. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.