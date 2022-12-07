Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of American International Group worth $29,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 25,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,806. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

