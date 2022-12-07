Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 226,636 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,636 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $26,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. 120,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,072,315. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 670.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

