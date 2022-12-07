Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Unum Group worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. 3,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Unum Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.