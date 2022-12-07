Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $24.45 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,488 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Brixmor Property Group worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

BRX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

