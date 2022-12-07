Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $32.80 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.36% of StoneCo worth $32,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 142,803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after buying an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 190,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,394. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

