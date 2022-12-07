Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $23.25 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 770,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.43. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.