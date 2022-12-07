Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $27.53 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 170.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA traded up $6.81 on Wednesday, hitting $295.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

