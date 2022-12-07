Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 83,519 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of McKesson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

MCK stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.23. 6,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,800. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $219.23 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.