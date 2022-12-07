Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 543,200 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 543,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.60% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 488,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 488,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

ACRS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,203. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

