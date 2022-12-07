Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.08 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

SYF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 72,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

