Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $2.66 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $112.56. 42,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

