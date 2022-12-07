Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Featured Stories
