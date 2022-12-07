Polymath (POLY) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $187.27 million and $1.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20947482 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,946,423.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

