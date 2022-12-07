Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,045. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $571.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.77 and its 200 day moving average is $347.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

