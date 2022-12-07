Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $12,779,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.99. 59,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.