Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.72 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00026599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $81.72 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010920 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00237134 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003749 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60776292 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,491,296.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

