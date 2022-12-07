ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 4.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 2,638,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 67,941,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

