ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) is CastleKnight Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 1.6% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA TBT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 479,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,183. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

