Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Puma Vct 13’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Puma Vct 13 Stock Performance

Shares of PU13 opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.62) on Wednesday. Puma Vct 13 has a 12 month low of GBX 104 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.23. The firm has a market cap of £85.49 million and a P/E ratio of 368.06.

Puma Vct 13 Company Profile

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a venture capital trust of Puma Investments specializing in growth funding to small and medium-sized companies. It prefers to invest in educational technology providers to high-performance sports apparel producers, carbon wheel manufacturers and digital influencer platform sectors.

