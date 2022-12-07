Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Puma Vct 13’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Puma Vct 13 Stock Performance
Shares of PU13 opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.62) on Wednesday. Puma Vct 13 has a 12 month low of GBX 104 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.23. The firm has a market cap of £85.49 million and a P/E ratio of 368.06.
Puma Vct 13 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Vct 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Vct 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.