Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Cut by Wedbush

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pure Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.68, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

