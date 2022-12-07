Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,239 shares during the quarter. Qiagen makes up about 1.9% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.96% of Qiagen worth $101,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Qiagen by 684.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 9,333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,428,000 after buying an additional 877,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after buying an additional 770,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,336,000 after buying an additional 691,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,192,000 after buying an additional 642,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($56.75) to €54.60 ($57.47) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.53.

Qiagen Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.