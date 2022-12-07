Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.83 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $88.83 million and $15,787.73 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $8.88 or 0.00052784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.92795986 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,989.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

