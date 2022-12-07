QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $45.56 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

